The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Military Shake Up After Prigozhin Video
They do this to encourage Ukraine into the offensive which is destined to fail.
“Appear weak when you are strong” – Sun Tzu, required reading in all Russian military schools