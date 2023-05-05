The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Prigozhin angry. FT, Kremlin drone NOT false flag. EU infrastructure funds diverted to Kiev. U/1
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Alex, I think you take on Prigozhgin and this disturbing affair is correct. Only the charge of corruption can serve him in justification of his means of communication. But he hasn’t said what that is, so far as you have reported, or whether he reported corruption to any suitable body. Upon examination below, I find that Prigozhin is a rash person, and this probably belies a jarring communication with Russian Military Command. Wagner group cannot operate as a ‘Private Military Company’ alongside the Russian Army without without fitting into a chain of command. No matter that Prigozhin has no military… Read more »