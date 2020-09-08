in Audio, Latest

Merkel flirts with pull out from Nord Stream 2 due to Navalny incident

published on The Duran: Episode 661. Via DW (https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-merkel-should-pull-germany-from-nord-stream-2/a-54846823)… Opinion: Merkel should pull Germany from Nord Stream 2. All eyes are on the chancellor as calls for Germany to end the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline grow louder. By pulling the plug on the pipeline, Angela Merkel could make history all over again.

Via DW (https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-merkel-should-pull-germany-from-nord-stream-2/a-54846823)…

Merkel should pull Germany from Nord Stream 2.

All eyes are on the chancellor as calls for Germany to end the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline grow louder. By pulling the plug on the pipeline, Angela Merkel could make history all over again.

