Merkel flirts with pull out from Nord Stream 2 due to Navalny incident
published on The Duran: Episode 661. Via DW (https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-merkel-should-pull-germany-from-nord-stream-2/a-54846823)… Opinion: Merkel should pull Germany from Nord Stream 2. All eyes are on the chancellor as calls for Germany to end the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline grow louder. By pulling the plug on the pipeline, Angela Merkel could make history all over again.
All eyes are on the chancellor as calls for Germany to end the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline grow louder. By pulling the plug on the pipeline, Angela Merkel could make history all over again.
