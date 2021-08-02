in Latest, Video

Mega-database set up to dismantle what’s left of the First Amendment

The Duran: Episode 1054

A Big Tech-led group is using its influence and power to broaden its shared censorship database to curb “extremist content” and collect video and images deemed white supremacist, according to Reuters. The expansion comes after the group “took on renewed urgency” after the Jan.


Phillipe
August 2, 2021

If this is out now that means they have already done it, I have seen news with a bit of information saying that app’s and social plattforms like discord, whatsapp have starting on a new update where they can go back and save history in the previous chats.
This should nerve everyone as they looking for more cold bodies to fill their needs

