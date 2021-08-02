Facebook users inventing codewords to bypass Ministry of Truth
Just like in China, citizens in the West are now inventing codewords to bypass online censorship
Subverting Big Tech.
Facebook, going for a level of censorship that would make the CCP and North Korea proud! Seriously though it is time people started voting with their feet. These platforms only make money because the public is the product. If people abandon them and use free speech platforms, these idiots will not only see they have lost control of the narrative, but that everything they interfere with backfires.
They treat the public with contempt and so contempt should be returned to them. Once they take a financial hit they may get the hint.
Use PigLatin.