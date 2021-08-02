After China’s Warnings and US Disapproval UK’s HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Leaves South China Sea
Beijing warns of ‘counter-measures’ as Royal Navy sails South China Sea
UK says it has no plans for South China Sea confrontation after Beijing warning
Britain has said it has no plans to stage a naval confrontation with China in the South China Sea and that it aims to send its carrier strike group in the most direct route across the contested body of water from Singapore to the Philippine Sea.
MODERATOR: Secretary Austin, Senior Minister Teo, Minister Ng, Charge d’Affaires Mansour, welcome to all of you, and also, to the many hundreds of you watching online to the 40th IISS-Fullerton Lecture. On behalf of our director-general, John Chipman, who is watching us this evening in London, I’d like to say that we’re especially pleased to welcome Secretary Austin here to Singapore this evening.
The US doesn’t need Europe’s help in the ‘Indo-Pacific’ – Responsible Statecraft
The US doesn’t need Europe’s help in the ‘Indo-Pacific’ Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin inadvertently introduced a conversation about where the EU should focus its security priorities. Some of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s remarks in Singapore on Tuesday are a severe embarrassment to the British government.
