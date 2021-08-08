Meet Noah “a beautiful little man” sadly miscarried at 12 weeks. How can Democrats support the abortion of babies and organ harvesting at 42 weeks?!?

Judicial Watch has just revealed that the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), specifically the National Institutes of Health (NIH), spent almost $3 million in federal funds on a University of Pittsburgh project to harvest human fetal organs and tissue, particularly from minority fetuses, and even from full-term babies.

In no way was Noah a ‘clump of tissue,’ as the abortion industry would have us believe. He was human.

Sept. 22, 2015 (LiveActionNews) – Noah – the name means “peace” and “comfort,” and for Lara, this was the perfect name for her son. She was 12 weeks and 5 days pregnant when baby Noah died from a miscarriage. Heartbroken by the loss of her son, Lara wanted his life to have meaning in the world. With this photo of Noah, that dream is becoming a reality.

“Even though he only lived for 12 weeks, Noah was special to me,” Lara told Louisiana Right to Life. “I am blessed that I was able to hold him, to see that he was real. Just like every other mother, this first photo of my child will always be special to me. I am devastated that we lost Noah, but I know that his 12 weeks of life had a purpose. His body reveals the miracle of human life.”

A true miracle. At 12 weeks’ gestation, Noah’s reflexes were becoming more refined. Like other preborn humans at this stage, he responded to touch, and moved around in his mother’s womb.

He started to close his fingers and curl his toes; his liver and kidneys were functioning, and most of his systems were fully formed. Noah only needed time to develop and grow.

What this picture of tiny Noah displays is the beauty of human life in the womb. In no way was Noah a “clump of tissue,” as the abortion industry would have us believe. He was human. He was perfect and beautiful, and no child like him should ever have to face a death sentence just for existing.

At 12 weeks’ gestation, that death sentence would have typically come in the form of a suction abortion, in which the preborn baby and placenta are sucked out of the uterus, torn apart by pressure 29 times stronger than a household vacuum. The abortionist then goes through the contents of the container, piecing the tiny person back together to ensure all of his or her body parts are accounted for.

It isn’t simply “contents of the uterus” being removed – it is a preborn human, who has reflexes and a beating heart. A human being who only needed more time to grow, along with the love and care of a family. Noah’s short life proves this, and his life will likely save many others his age from abortion.

“If [Noah] could help show one mother considering abortion the beauty of her child, “If [Noah] could help show one mother considering abortion the beauty of her child,” Noah’s mother said. “Then our loss would be worth it.”

Judicial Watch has just revealed that the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), specifically the National Institutes of Health (NIH), spent almost $3 million in federal funds on a University of Pittsburgh project to harvest human fetal organs and tissue, particularly from minority fetuses, and even from full-term babies.

Judicial Watch is representing The Center for Medical Progress (CMP) in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, suing HHS following its failure to respond to a FOIA request on April 28, 2020, which sought information including University of Pittsburgh grant applications for a “tissue hub and collection site.” CMP and Judicial Watch have now obtained 252 pages of new documentation from HHS as part of the lawsuit. The documents uncover the university’s project to “become a ‘Tissue Hub’ for human fetal tissue ranging from 6 to 42 weeks gestation.”

The documentation concerning the University of Pittsburg (Pitt) project has numerous bombshells.

“The aims of the project listed in the original 2015 proposal were to ‘develop a pipeline to the acquisition, quality control and distribution of human genitourinary [urinary and genital organs and functions] samples obtained throughout development (6-42 weeks gestation). … [and] generate an ongoing resource to distribute fresh developmental human genitourinary samples from various stages (6-42 weeks) to the GUDMAP [GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project] Atlas projects.’”

In the proposal, Pitt said that it had in fact been “collecting fetal tissue for over 10 years … include[ing] liver, heart, gonads, legs, brain, genitourinary tissues including kidneys, ureters and bladders,” and in 2015 said, “we have disbursed over 300 fresh samples collected from 77 cases. The collections can be significantly ramped up as material could have been accrued from as many as 725 cases last year.” The documents further say that Pitt’s Health Sciences Tissue Bank is embedded in the Department of Pathology, which thus provides “rapid access to very high quality tissue and biological specimen

This is abortion at 12 weeks:

It seems unthinkable to abort this little man at 12 weeks, it is very distressing. To abort and chop up babies in the womb at 42 weeks is diabolical. I don’t even want to imagine what goes on in abortion clinics, but I am sure many workers who are involved in this are suffering emotionally. This is so black, it is murder.