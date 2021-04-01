Max Blumenthal debunks US accusation of China’s ‘genocide’ against Uighurs
Max Blumenthal documents the deceptions behind the US government’s accusation that China is committing “genocide” against Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region, picking apart NED-funded studies that rely on botched statistics and exposing extremist Adrian Zenz and his error-filled research.
This was part of a panel discussion held on March 19, 2021.
