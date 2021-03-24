American/Canadian Propaganda – a Xinjiang “Genocide” Panel

On March 19th, 2021 a live zoom panel discussing the Xinjiang genocide narrative convened. This panel included Daniel Dumbrill and the following speakers:
Professor Radhika Desai: Author, editor or co-editor of over 10 books and numerous articles, Radhika is an internationally-renowned scholar on developing countries and geo-political economy. She is a Professor of Political Studies at the University of Manitoba, and is the President of the Society of Socialist Studies.
Mme. LU Xu: China’s Consul General in Calgary. She has previously served in China’s Embassies in England, the Czech and Slovak Republics, and the Consulate General in San Francisco. Prior to her appointment to Canada, she was Deputy Director General of Consular Affairs of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Omar Latif: A long-time activist based in Toronto, he has travelled extensively across the world, including twice to China. Omar visited Xinjiang in the summer of 2019.
Max Blumenthal: is an award winning investigative journalist, author, and filmmaker with a deep understanding of American foreign policy and global politics. Max was one of the earliest journalists to identify a problematic narrative on Xinjiang which he exposed in his independent Grayzone reports.
We discuss western propaganda and the recent vote by Canadian parliament to call the Xinjiang situation a genocide. Daniel Dumbrill had reached out to the following MP’s who voted in favour of the motion to join a discussion/interview. All had either ignored or refused to join:
.
Sameer Zuberi, Ziad Aboultaif, Dan Albas, Leona Alleslev. Dean Allison. William Amos, Gary Anandasangaree, Charlie Angus, Mel Arnold, Jenica Atwin, Taylor Bachran, Vance Badawey, Larry Bagnell, Navdeep Bains, Yvan Baker, Tony Baldinelli, John Barlow, Michael Barrett, Xavier Barsalou-Duval, Jaime Battiste, Mario Beaulieu, Terry Beech, Rachel Bendayan, Bob Benzen, Candice Bergen, Stephane Bergeron, Luc Berthold, Sylvie Bérubé, Lyne Bessette, James Bezan, Chris Bittle, Daniel Blaikie, Maxime Blanchette-Joncas, Rachel Blaney, Steven Blaney, Kelly Block, Kody Blois, Michel Boudrias, Alexandre Boulerice, Blaine Calkins, Richard Cannings, Colin Carrie, Sean Casey, Louise Chabot, Laurel Collins, Michael Cooper, James Cumming, Julie Dabrusin, Marc Dalton, Pam Damoff, Raquel Dancho, Scot Davidson, Claude DeBellefeuille, Gérard Deltell, Chris d’Entremont, Caroline Desbiens, Luc Desilets, Sukh Dhaliwal, Kerry Diotte, Todd Doherty, Terry Dowdall, Terry Duguid, Earl Dreeshen, Eric Duncan, Scott Duvall, Julie Dzerowicz, Martin Champoux, Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, Wayne Easter, Neil Ellis, Dave Epp, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Rosemarie Falk.
Only one MP initially accepted the invite to discuss the matter, Scott Aitchison, his office however cancelled last minute and his office was not interested in rescheduling.