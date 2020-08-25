Mass Bankruptcies and the Unavoidable Collapse Magnified by the Fed. It Has Begun.

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
—————————————————————————————————
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
—————————————————————————————————
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
—————————————————————————————————
Sources Used in This Video:http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020
—————————————————————————————————
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.We are in a financial shift right now in 2020. Stocks are climbing higher as we see the economy going in the opposite direction. Markets are loving the cash infusion and this seems to be continuing for the foreseeable future.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
I can tell you a story. I can sell you a dream. I can sing you a lullaby… I used to see others providing truthful information in the alternative news. Covering similar issues to what was seen on $GPS. Today, it’s mostly garbage. Sadly, they have chosen the darkness. Would you rather hear the truth?
#TheMoneyGPS