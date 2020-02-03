Markle My Words – Taki’s Magazine

To understand Brexit one listens attentively to the Oracle of London, Alexander Mercouris. Megxit on the other hand has been beautifully explained for us by the Oracle of Culture, the great Taki Theodoracopulos who poses the matter this way: “What is not so easily understood is the couple’s intolerance for royal traits such as stoicism and patriotism.”
