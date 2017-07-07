Maria Zakharova SLAMS “European Hooligans” ruining the G20

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has shared a video on Facebook of the carnage, destruction, violence and mayhem being caused in Hamburg by anarchists, the far-left, random radicals and members of the group Antifa which is classed as a terrorist organisation in parts of the United States.

In her post Zakharova stated,

“This is Hamburg today. The video was sent by colleagues who work with the Russian delegation (to the G20). They didn’t take this footage on purpose. They were just trying to get to from point a to point b. There is fighting in the streets”.

Zakharova then referenced how state-owned British broadcaster BBC has been slandering Russia saying that it “cannot contain its hooligans”. This is being said in spite of the fact that the Confederation Cup matches held throughout Russia have been a resounding success for both players and football fans from throughout the world.

She then highlighted the reality of the ‘European hooligans’ who turned Hamburg into a smoking hell” while the western media remains silent.