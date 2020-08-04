London protests, Berlin protests and Melbourne lockdown (Video)

Some 45 police officers were reportedly injured in Berlin on Saturday as they tried to break up a large gathering of people demonstrating against coronavirus restrictions, including the face mask requirement.
Three of the officers were being treated in hospital, Berlin police said in a statement.
More than 130 people were arrested, for offenses including resisting arrest, breach of the peace and the use of unconstitutional symbols.
Saturday’s protests, through the streets of the German capital, went ahead despite a new spike in domestic cases, and warnings that Europe is being hit by a second wave.
The police said they deployed 1,100 officers to monitor the rally and later disperse the crowd of up to 20,000 people, which was widely criticized for not wearing masks or observing social distancing.
Berlin Mayor Michael Müller sharply criticized the protesters saying they had not considered the facts and thus risked the health of other people.
Since July 10, German has had 1 day with deaths more than single digits (10). The mortality of 110 deaths / million is by far the lowest of any large European Country (outside of Russia). Other countries are typically 4-6 times greater. Is it any wonder the Germans are getting fed up with the lies?
Daily Deaths in Germany from July 10 to Aug. 4 from Covid 19 (ECDC)
6,6,3,10,7,7,4,1,1,2,4,5,6,1,0,7,0,0,4,6,0,7,0,0,7,8
In a country of 83 million people.
A little perspective: On average in Germany, 2,564 people die … every day.
Here is an article that looks at the desperate measures being used to create a vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2020/06/challenge-trials-ethics-of-human-trials.html
The rush to create a “medical COVID-19 miracle” has created an atmosphere where ethics no longer apply and human lives really don’t matter.