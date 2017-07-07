BREAKING: Putin and Trump make public statement

The first public statement from the two leaders and Trump even spoke a word of Russian.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have said a brief hello to the press as they sat beside Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson, the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Donald Trump said that it was an “honour” to meet with Putin and that he hoped the meeting would deliver things that would be good for the US, Russia and the wider world.

Trump then thanked the Russian President saying Спасибо, the Russian word for thank you.

President Putin stated that although the pair have had several phone calls that such phone calls are “never enough” and that he welcomes the opportunity to speak in person.

The leaders of two of the three super-powers have gone back into their private meeting.