Malta resolution moves UN closer to binding ceasefire

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Justice should not be dependent on whether there “is anything to be gained” from prosecuting a guilty war criminal. Netanyahu needs to be tried for war crimes, and what is to be gained is this: accountability.