Macron uses Israel-Gaza conflict to gain favour in France & world stage

Gaza ceasefire takes effect after Egypt-brokered deal between Israel and Hamas

Israel confirms ‘unconditional’ Gaza ceasefire agreed with Hamas

Israeli and Hamas officials confirmed Thursday that a ceasefire had been agreed for Gaza after 10 days of fighting, with the militant group Hamas sending hundreds of rockets into Israel and Israel bombarding the enclave with air strikes. Almost 250 people were killed in the fiercest hostilities between the two sides in years.

Washington rebuffs French UN resolution urging Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu says Israel ‘determined’ to continue fighting

US diplomats have vowed to reject a French-backed UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate end to hostilities between Tel Aviv and Palestinian fighters, insisting it will “undermine” efforts to reach a ceasefire.

