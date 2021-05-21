The Truth Behind the Recent UFO News The Media isn’t Telling You

The evidence of UFOs released by “leaks” from the military are stunning to say the least. These include videos of US military encounters with what seems to be aircraft that defy the laws of physics. Many have used this as an opportunity to claim there is enough evidence to prove the existence of extraterrestrial life. Meanwhile, the right is using these leaks as an opportunity to attack the Biden administration for giving more attention to “diversity” in the military rather than these alleged extraterrestrial threats. “The Pentagon admits it doesn’t know what in the world this is. From a national security perspective, that is a very big problem,” Tucker Carlson claimed. The right views this as a scandal: the military, for decades, have not responded appropriately to defend us from this threat and therefore have kept these videos hidden.

You all fell for the trap.

Tell me, what would it look like if the military responded appropriately to these sightings? These aircraft clearly are far beyond of technological capability. No matter what we do, we could never outmatch these aircraft.

To call this a “cover up” is also quite an exaggeration. If the elites did not want these videos to come out, they would have never let the stories gain traction. Anyone who spread these videos would be labeled as a “conspiracy theorist” and banned or restricted from social media. But no, the elites did nothing to stop the story. In fact, they ran with it. It is not just Tucker Carlson who is talking about this story; it is all across major news outlets. Former President Obama has even come out and verified the credibility of these videos.

Why then, would the elites allow for this story to come out now? The question can easily be answered by reading the “Department of State Publication 7277,” published in the “Blueprint for the Peace Race” by the US Arms Control and Disarmament Agency (Publication #4, General Series #3, May 1962). This document outlines the New World Order’s attempts to use the UN as a means to disarm national governments, forming a one world army. It states that the goal is “a world that has achieved general and complete disarmament under effective international control; and a world which adjustment to change takes place in accordance with the principles of the United Nations.” More importantly, it states that “first, there must be immediate disarmament action. A strenuous and uninterrupted effort must be made toward the goal of general and complete disarmament.” It does not go on to describe what would lead to this “strenuous and uninterrupted effort.” It is only logical to conclude that a large event would be needed in order to deceive the world into universal disarmament (abolition of national armies), which would lead to a one world army emerging.

In an episode of The Twilight Zone from 1986, an ambassador was sent to Earth to notify the humans at the time that unless they were able to enact universal disarmament, Earth would be destroyed. In 24 hours, this task was accomplished.

Would the threat of alien invasion not be the perfect way to scare the populous into accepting a one world army, or even worse, a one world government?

If you need further evidence that this one world government would be against the interests of humanity, here is a quote from David Rockerfeller’s book, “Memoirs:” We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years……It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supernational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national autodetermination practiced in past centuries.” In other words, this one world government would not be for the people, it would be for the “intellectual elite and world bankers.”

Please share this with everyone you can. The only way we can prevent a one world government from emerging is by waking up as many people as we can. Even if we’re wrong, and these leaks are not a hoax, it is better we promoted this narrative and ended up being wrong than if we did not promote this narrative and ended up being right.

