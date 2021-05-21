World Economic Forum cancels its annual globalist meeting
****News Topic 415*****
World Economic Forum Cancels Annual Meeting After Moving It To Singapore
World Economic Forum Cancels Annual Meeting After Moving It To Singapore
After initially rescheduling the forum from May to the late-summer months, the World Economic Forum has decided to cancel its annual gathering of powerhouses in the worlds of markets, business and politics, which is usually held in Davos, Switzerland, but had been moved to Singapore in the face of the coronavirus, according to Bloomberg.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.