World Economic Forum cancels its annual globalist meeting

World Economic Forum Cancels Annual Meeting After Moving It To Singapore

After initially rescheduling the forum from May to the late-summer months, the World Economic Forum has decided to cancel its annual gathering of powerhouses in the worlds of markets, business and politics, which is usually held in Davos, Switzerland, but had been moved to Singapore in the face of the coronavirus, according to Bloomberg.

