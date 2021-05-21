in Latest, Video

Gov. Cuomo gets $5.1 Million in book deal payment

New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo (D) will receive $5.1 million for his memoir detailing his ‘leadership’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the New York Times. In addition to earning $3.12 million last year, state officials announced on Monday that his contract for the book also included another $2 million to be paid over the next two years – dwarfing his governor’s salary of $225,000.

Alex Christoforou

Monetizing Politics for Fun and Profit
Monetizing Politics for Fun and Profit
May 21, 2021

Sounds like just another one of those ‘sweetheart deal’ payoffs to me.

CNN Editorial Board
CNN Editorial Board
Reply to  Monetizing Politics for Fun and Profit
May 21, 2021

That’s an anti-semitic statement. Probably Russian propaganda too. Not to worry. We’ll make it fit.

CNN Editorial Board
CNN Editorial Board
Reply to  CNN Editorial Board
May 21, 2021

We’ll make it a package deal. Two for one sale.

Curious George
Curious George
Reply to  Monetizing Politics for Fun and Profit
May 21, 2021

Did he manage to fit some Russia-bashing in there? I heard Andy urged him to do that to get some more brownie points and maybe a CNN salary boost for him.

Trash Picker
Trash Picker
Reply to  Curious George
May 21, 2021

I bought his book for 25 cents at the bargain table at Barnes & Noble yesterday, just to see if he did and yes, turns out he mentioned his suspicions that Sputnik V was laced with novichok but further testing is pending.

