Gov. Cuomo gets $5.1 Million in book deal payment
Cuomo To Bag $5.1 Million For Pandemic Leadership Book
New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo (D) will receive $5.1 million for his memoir detailing his ‘leadership’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the New York Times. In addition to earning $3.12 million last year, state officials announced on Monday that his contract for the book also included another $2 million to be paid over the next two years – dwarfing his governor’s salary of $225,000.
Sounds like just another one of those ‘sweetheart deal’ payoffs to me.
That’s an anti-semitic statement. Probably Russian propaganda too. Not to worry. We’ll make it fit.
We’ll make it a package deal. Two for one sale.
Did he manage to fit some Russia-bashing in there? I heard Andy urged him to do that to get some more brownie points and maybe a CNN salary boost for him.
I bought his book for 25 cents at the bargain table at Barnes & Noble yesterday, just to see if he did and yes, turns out he mentioned his suspicions that Sputnik V was laced with novichok but further testing is pending.