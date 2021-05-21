US Decision To Waive Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 was Concession to Moscow Not Berlin
Today, the Department of State submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act (PEESA), as amended, listing four vessels, five entities, and one individual involved in construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including Nord Stream 2 AG and the company’s CEO Matthias Warnig.
MoA – Note To Greenwald – The ‘Russian’ Pipeline Is A Germany Need
Glenn Greenwald writes that President Trump acted more hostile to Russia than President Biden does, even while the media claimed that Trump was ‘a Russian agent’. It is probably a fair point to make but in his piece Greenwald himself falls for anti-Russian propaganda nonsense.
The US sanctions are not about the Russians, rather they are about supporting their failing business interests
Don’t forget the facts that the corrupt rotten Ukraine + Polish Regimes are literally in the pockets of the rogue AmeriCunt World-Terrorists, with them they have/had a stranglehold and leverage for blackmail on EU gas supplies besides the extortion of billions USD transitfees every year…and it’s paid in USD. The transit contract with Poland for the Yamal pipeline to Germany expired last year and so far there’s no negotiation on the way to renew it…at least publicly. The ‘new’ transit contract with Ukraine expires in 3 years, Poland + Ukraine are not needed anymore, no leverage for blackmail + no… Read more »
The sinister US regime change + color revolution outfits + their buddies from the subversive Soros-Mafia already pushing funding + propagating thru their MSM lackeys the treacherous Greens for the next election with Annalena Baerbock as their corrupt traitor lapdog patsy + lackey [as the German Guaido] she’s 24/7 aggitating hate/fear/war-mongering in her vile hostile russo- and sinophobe stance on behest of her transatlantic pimps and already stated she will kill NS2 for good if elected.