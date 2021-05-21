Lavrov Strings Blinken Along in Reykjavik Meeting
News Topic 161
Briefing with Senior State Department Official to Traveling Press
Briefing with Senior State Department Official to Traveling Press – United States Department of State
MODERATOR: We just concluded a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov. We have a couple of officials who have taken part in this. We’ll do this on background to senior State Department officials. Let’s keep this embargoed until the end. But why don’t I turn it over to my colleague to offer some additional thoughts and […]
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press point following talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Reykjavik, May 19, 2021
Выход к прессе Министра иностранных дел Российской Федерации С.В.Лаврова по итогам переговоров с Государственным секретарем США Э.Блинкеном, Рейкьявик, 19 мая 2021 года
Как вы видите, мы проговорили больше, чем планировали. Беседа показалась мне конструктивной. Есть понимание необходимости преодолеть нездоровую ситуацию, которая сложилась в отношениях между Москвой и Вашингтоном в предыдущие годы. “Завалов” очень много. Разгребать их непросто. Почувствовал у Э.Блинкена и его команды нацеленность на то, чтобы это сделать. За нами дело не станет.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Meanwhile in the UK:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-21st-may-2021