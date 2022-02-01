The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Macron Speaks to Putin Again, French-Russian Talks Underway, Italy’s Draghi Joins, US Suffers Debacle at UN, UK’s Johnson Frozen Out
News Topic 406
Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron
Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron
The presidents continued exchanging views on the situation around Ukraine and issues related to providing long-term legally binding security guarantees to Russia. Vladimir Putin once again set forth the principled approaches to those issues. The two leaders agreed to continue contacts by telephone and to promptly consider the possibility of meeting in person.
Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi
Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi
Vladimir Putin conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella who was re-elected to this office on January 29, 2022. The President of Russia and Mario Draghi exchanged information on measures taken in both countries to counter the spread of the coronavirus.
Situation along Russian Federation-Ukraine Border Can Only Be Resolved through Diplomacy, Political Affairs Chief Tells Security Council
Calling for de-escalation of tensions along the borders between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the United Nations political affairs chief told the Security Council today that any military intervention by one country in another would be against international law and the Charter of the United Nations, as Moscow denied any intention of launching a war on that neighbouring State.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.