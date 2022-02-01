in Latest, Video

Trudeau’s ‘Basket of Deplorables’ moment in horrible (scripted) speech

Trudeau’s ‘Basket of Deplorables’ moment in horrible (scripted) speech
The Duran: Episode 1212

Instead of trying to quell convoy tensions, Trudeau inflamed them

Opinion: Instead of trying to quell convoy tensions, Trudeau inflamed them

In 2016, then-U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made an off-the-cuff comment about how half of Donald Trump’s supporters could be put in a “basket of deplorables,” for their racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and Islamophobic views. “Some of those folks – they are irredeemable,” she said. “But thankfully they are not America.”

The Duran

Leif Sachs
February 1, 2022

Tru-d’oh!

Ernest Judd
February 1, 2022

All commenting on CBC suspended.

Ernest Judd
February 1, 2022

Canada is NOT a “suzerainty” any more.
Just a cowardly vassal.

