The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trudeau’s ‘Basket of Deplorables’ moment in horrible (scripted) speech
The Duran: Episode 1212
Instead of trying to quell convoy tensions, Trudeau inflamed them
Opinion: Instead of trying to quell convoy tensions, Trudeau inflamed them
In 2016, then-U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made an off-the-cuff comment about how half of Donald Trump’s supporters could be put in a “basket of deplorables,” for their racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and Islamophobic views. “Some of those folks – they are irredeemable,” she said. “But thankfully they are not America.”
Tru-d’oh!
All commenting on CBC suspended.
Canada is NOT a “suzerainty” any more.
Just a cowardly vassal.