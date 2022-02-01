The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden’s Wag the Dog Ukraine script is crumbling
The Duran: Episode 1211
Brussels is bullying Ukraine – EU leader
The Croatian president poured scorn on the bloc’s treatment of the former Soviet Republic
The Croatian president poured scorn on the bloc’s treatment of the former Soviet Republic While Ukraine has long held ambitions to join the EU, irresponsible officials in Brussels are treating Kiev with contempt, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has claimed, as tensions heat up across the shared border with Russia.
