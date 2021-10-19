in Latest, Video

Look who’s talking! Christopher Steele shows up on ABC News documentary

313 Views 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Look who’s talking! Christopher Steele shows up on ABC News documentary
The Duran: Episode 1115

Behind the dossier: Steele dismisses James Bond comparisons — but dossier did leave his life shaken, stirred

Behind the dossier: Steele dismisses James Bond comparisons — but dossier did leave his life shaken, stirred

For Christopher Steele, the past five years could have been ripped from the big screen. The saga that followed his politically-funded 2016 investigation into then-candidate Donald Trump had all the ingredients: sex, spies, intrigue.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michele
Michele
October 19, 2021

You can work this job As part time or As A full time job. You only need a computer and a reliable internet connection… Make $90 hourly and up to $12000 a month by following link at the bottom… You can have your first check by the end of this week…
This is what I do……………….. http://www.Newapp1.com

Last edited 4 hours ago by Michele
0
Reply

EU Ursula “Will Not Allow” Poland to be sovereign. Poland dissolves Supreme Court chamber