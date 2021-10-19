The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU Ursula “Will Not Allow” Poland to be sovereign. Poland dissolves Supreme Court chamber
Poland will bow to EU’s demands and dissolve Supreme Court disciplinary chamber, country’s prime minister announces
Poland’s prime minister has announced that his government will dissolve the disciplinary chamber of the country’s Supreme Court after the EU condemned the chamber for threatening the “unity of the European legal order.” Speaking to EU officials at the European Parliament, Polish leader Mateusz Morawiecki accepted that the chamber “did not meet our expectations,” agreeing to dissolve the “mechanisms that were introduced.”
President of European Commission: Brussels ‘Will Not Allow’ Poland to Put Bloc’s Values ‘at Risk’
“We ought to be anxious about the gradual transformation of the Union into an entity that would cease to be an alliance of free, equal, and sovereign states, and instead become a single, centrally managed organism, run by institutions deprived of democratic control by the citizens of European countries”, Morawiecki wrote, adding that Warsaw will not give in to “any blackmail”.
