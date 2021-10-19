The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Amidst US Alarm on China’s Hypersonic Vehicle Test China Sidesteps Discussion, Provides No Denial
News Topic 316
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s Regular Press Conference on October 18, 2021
CCTV: Recently, a handover ceremony of Lancang bullet train for China-Laos railway was held in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. According to media comments, China-Laos railway will bring happiness and prosperity to people in these two countries. Do you have any comment?
MoA – The New Chinese Wonder Weapon Which Likely Isn’t One
On Saturday the Financial Times published a sensational piece on alleged Chinese testing of a new weapon system: China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile Launch in August of nuclear-capable rocket that circled the globe took US intelligence by surprise China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, demonstrating an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence by surprise.
China Says It Conducted A Successful Suborbital Test Of A Reusable Spaceplane
China Says It Conducted A Successful Suborbital Test Of A Reusable Spaceplane
The state-run China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, or CASC, released a statement earlier today stating that it had successfully carried out the first suborbital test of a reusable space vehicle that can land in a similar fashion to a traditional plane.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
You can work this job As part time or As A full time job. You only need a computer and a reliable internet connection… Make $90 hourly and up to $12000 a month by following link at the bottom… You can have your first check by the end of this week…
This is what I do……………….. http://www.Newapp1.com