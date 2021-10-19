The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Bolton warns Russia not to side with China
Regime-change hawk John Bolton says Russia is making ‘BIG MISTAKE’ by getting closer with China rather than Western powers
Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton told RT’s Going Underground that Moscow has chosen the wrong strategic path by building stronger ties with Beijing instead of mending relations with the US and Western Europe. “I think Russia’s greatest security lies in moving West, not moving East,” Bolton said in an interview that aired in full on Saturday.
Like your video. Just because Bolton and his cronies want to take over and pillage Russia, doesn’t mean that China will do the same. One of the things about evil psychopaths is that they assume everyone is like them.
Anothe zio-con irrelevant dinosaur that needs the gallow walk. This inhuman warmonger has been instrumental in the deaths of millions of people. Reeks of desperation.