LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: The story that Trump pressured the DoJ to overturn the election is fake news.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report Cites New Details of Trump Pressure on Justice Dept. Over Election https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/06/us/politics/trump-election-fraud-report.html …

A Senate panel fleshed out how Donald Trump pursued his plan to install a loyalist as acting attorney general to pursue unfounded reports of fraud. WASHINGTON – Even by the standards of President Donald J. Trump, it was an extraordinary Oval Office showdown.

Click to access in_their_own_words_a_factual_summary_of_testimony_from_senior_justice_department_officials_relating_to_events_from_december_14_2020_to_january_3_2021.pdf

Report

Alexander Mercouris

