LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: Russia Ends Relations with NATO, Warns West Ukraine NATO Membership Crosses Red Line

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
LOCALS ONLY: Russia Ends Relations with NATO, Warns West Ukraine NATO Membership Crosses Red Line
Red line: Ukraine joining NATO would be ‘worst-case scenario’ for Moscow, response would involve ‘active measures,’ says Kremlin – RT Russia & Former Soviet Union https://www.rt.com/russia/537750-ukraine-join-nato-kremlin/ Russia to suspend NATO military liaison mission in Moscow in tit-for-tat move https://tass.com/politics/1350875
Red line: Ukraine joining NATO would be ‘worst-case scenario’ for Moscow, response would involve ‘active measures,’ says Kremlin — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union
Red line: Ukraine joining NATO would be ‘worst-case scenario’ for Moscow, response would involve ‘active measures,’ says Kremlin
The accession of Ukraine to NATO is a “worst-case scenario” that would cross a “red line” for Moscow’s interests and, if Kiev were accepted as a member, Russia would be forced to take measures to protect its national security.
Russia to suspend NATO military liaison mission in Moscow in tit-for-tat move
Russia to suspend NATO military liaison mission in Moscow in tit-for-tat move
MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia will suspend the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow and recall the accreditation of its staff in response to the alliance’s decision to withdraw the accreditation of eight Russian diplomats, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Monday.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.