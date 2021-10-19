in Latest, Video

LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: Russia Ends Relations with NATO, Warns West Ukraine NATO Membership Crosses Red Line

Red line: Ukraine joining NATO would be ‘worst-case scenario’ for Moscow, response would involve ‘active measures,’ says Kremlin – RT Russia & Former Soviet Union https://www.rt.com/russia/537750-ukraine-join-nato-kremlin/ Russia to suspend NATO military liaison mission in Moscow in tit-for-tat move https://tass.com/politics/1350875

The accession of Ukraine to NATO is a “worst-case scenario” that would cross a “red line” for Moscow’s interests and, if Kiev were accepted as a member, Russia would be forced to take measures to protect its national security.

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia will suspend the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow and recall the accreditation of its staff in response to the alliance’s decision to withdraw the accreditation of eight Russian diplomats, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Monday.

Alexander Mercouris

