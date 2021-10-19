in Latest, Video

LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: China’s Non-Denial Denial of the Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Test does not Convince

19 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

LOCALS ONLY: China’s Non-Denial Denial of the Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Test does not Convince

Connect with theduran and other members of theduran community

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s Regular Press Conference on October 18, 2021

CCTV: Recently, a handover ceremony of Lancang bullet train for China-Laos railway was held in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. According to media comments, China-Laos railway will bring happiness and prosperity to people in these two countries. Do you have any comment?

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

BRIAN STELTER — The Dumbest Hypocrite In Town

LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: Russia Ends Relations with NATO, Warns West Ukraine NATO Membership Crosses Red Line