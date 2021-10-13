LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: As China US Trade Surges to record levels can US afford to cross China on Taiwan?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
LOCALS ONLY: As China US Trade Surges to record levels can US afford to cross China on Taiwan?
China-US trade surges 35.4% to reach $543 billion in first nine months https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202110/1236182.shtml
China US Photo:GT China-US trade volume grew 35.4 percent from January to September in dollar terms from last year, Chinese customs statistics revealed on Wednesday. Although the growth rate was slightly lower than the 36.6-percent-growth in the first eight months, bilateral trade volume still hit $543 billion from January to September.
