Deadlock in Moscow: Ryabkov-Nuland Talks Fail, Russia Talks of ‘Degrading’ Relations with US

Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov’s meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland

О встрече заместителя Министра иностранных дел Российской Федерации С.А.Рябкова со старшим заместителем Государственного секретаря США В.Нуланд 12 октября заместитель Министра иностранных дел Российской Федерации С.А.Рябков встретился со старшим заместителем Государственного секретаря США по политическим вопросам В.Нуланд. Обсуждены состояние и перспективы развития отношений между двумя странами. Особое внимание уделено вопросам, касающимся функционирования загранпредставительств России и США на территории друг друга.

‘The Americans aren’t listening to us,’ Russia says as major Moscow talks between Biden’s envoy and Kremlin’s diplomats break down — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union

‘The Americans aren’t listening to us,’ Russia says as major Moscow talks between Biden’s envoy and Kremlin’s diplomats break down Relations between Russia and the US could worsen in the wake of long-awaited negotiations between the two countries that are making less progress than originally hoped, Moscow’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said. The verdict comes after US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived in the country on Monday to hold three days of talks with Russian officials.

Telephone conversation with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron

Telephone conversation with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron The worrying stalemate in the effort to end the internal conflict in Ukraine was discussed in detail, with the three leaders noting the importance of implementing the 2015 Minsk agreements as the only possible basis for a settlement. Interest was also expressed in further coordinating efforts in the Normandy format of Russia, Germany and France.

