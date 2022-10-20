Liz Truss resigns, regime change success

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It’s quite obvious that the political elite, deep state is in controll of UK politics. Does any one have names of this political elite deep state in Britain ???
Names of the permanent state in uk any one?