The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Badly Defeated in Kherson, Russia Advances Bakhmut, Kharkov; Putin Mobilises Russian Economy for War
Instructions on meeting the needs of the special military operation
The instruction to the Government of the Russian Federation has to do with setting up a coordination council under the Government of the Russian Federation in order to meet the needs arising during the special military operation (including to secure the supply and repair of weapons, military and special equipment, materiel, medical and sanitary services, repairs and restoration, construction, installation and other works, and logistics).
