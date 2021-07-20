in Video, News

Let’s talk geopolitics, call us (Call-in Live)

18 Views

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Progress, Social Engineering and the Scientific Priesthood

US Pleads With Taliban To Negotiate As Peace Talks Fail & US Prepares Airlift of Afghans From Kabul