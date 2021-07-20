US Pleads With Taliban To Negotiate As Peace Talks Fail & US Prepares Airlift of Afghans From Kabul
Afghan govt-Taliban talks end in abortion
Afghan security force members take part in a military operation against Taliban militants in Alishing district of Laghman province, eastern Afghanistan, on July 12, 2021. Taliban militants have been intensifying activities to capture more districts, as the U.S. troops are completing the pull-out from Afghanistan.
Western diplomats plead for Taliban to halt offensive as US evacuations of Afghan employees begins
President Joe Biden’s administration is evacuating 2,500 Afghan immigrants to a military base in the United States as a Taliban onslaught stokes fears of a government collapse and retaliation against former U.S. government employees in the country.
