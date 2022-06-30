in Latest, Video

Leaving Snake Island. Donbass distraction. Boris & Macron, New Roman Empire Mare Nostrum. Update 2

319 Views 10 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Leaving Snake Island. Donbass distraction. Boris & Macron, New Roman Empire Mare Nostrum. Update 2
Topic 604

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

10 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russian military leaves Snake Island

Why America’s nuclear threat to Russia now is bigger than the Soviet nuclear threat to America was in the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis