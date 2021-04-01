Lavrov: the next meeting of the constitutional committee will be distinguished.

On Wednesday, the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that there is an agreement regarding the next round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which includes a new element that distinguishes it from all the previous rounds.

Lavrov clarified that he expected the next meeting to be qualitative because it was agreed that the heads of the government and opposition delegations would hold a direct meeting between them during the committee session.

Lavrov indicated that Moscow is working through its contacts with the UN envoy to Syria “Geir Pedersen”, and representatives of the government and the opposition to push the parties to rapprochement, adding that “Pedersen” expressed his welcome to this new measure, which Russia helped achieve.

The Russian foreign minister stated that the next meeting of the constitutional committee was scheduled to take place before the beginning of Ramadan, and added that we still hope that it can be held on time, expressing his hope that the new step for a major meeting of the government and opposition delegations will result in actual results that will advance the political solution to end the Syrian crisis.

It’s noteworthy that the date of the 6th round of the Syrian constitutional committee is still unknown, noting that “Pedersen” had recently announced that his contacts would be held in order to organize the convening of the new round, which he notes through preparations for the Syrian-Russian efforts to reach actual agreements and results within the next meeting with the delegation of the Syrian opposition

