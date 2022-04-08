The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Kremlin Spokesman Peskov gives strange interview to Sky News. Update 2
Topic 481
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Peskov did not lie, like U.S.-and-allied leaders do routinely, but he obviously wasn’t prepared for what the questions would be — which he should have been. Alex brings up the extremely high approval-rating that Putin has among Russians. But the U.S. regime is directing its lies mainly to its own audiences, not to the Russian people; so, I don’t think that bringing up that matter (polls of Russians) is misdirecting what is the main importance of polling (namely OUTSIDE of Russian, not INSIDE of it) regarding this war. NATO really IS being significantly strengthened, which is the exact OPPOSITE of… Read more »
When I said there “But the U.S. regime is directing its lies mainly to its own audiences, not to the Russian people; so, I don’t think that bringing up that matter (polls of Russians) is misdirecting” I MEANT to be saying “But the U.S. regime is directing its lies mainly to its own audiences, not to the Russian people; so, I think that bringing up that matter (polls of Russians) is misdirecting“
Interviews are fine. Go on the offensive and put the West on the defensive, while appealing to the people of the West to oust and replace their misleaders in favor of a new security and economic infrastructure that benefits all nations. Have they forgotten about the two draft treaties they put forward on Dec. 16?.
Peskov to me always comes across slightly nervous and not quite appropriate but I think he was right to say that there were significant casualties.The Sky guy somewhat exaggerated saying thousands but 1500-2000 is significant especially if its one of your family members. The Russians are sacrificing people for this operation and it is right to acknowledge that but he could have made that into more of a positive.
Peskov could do with getting some prep and anticipating some of the questions with some punchy retorts..