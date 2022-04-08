The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Asks NATO for Western Weapons as Donbass Military Crisis Deepens
Ukraine Foreign Minister Demands More “Weapons, Weapons, Weapons” In NATO Meeting
“Weapons, weapons, weapons” is what Ukraine’s government is still demanding of NATO countries, even after the Biden-approved $800 million package last month. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba issued the plea after meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, stating on Twitter that the “three most important things” for Ukrainians are “weapons, weapons, weapons.”
‘There is nothing else out there’: why Europe is hooked on Russian gas
As outrage over the war in Ukraine grows, European leaders are under mounting pressure to expand sanctions against Russia and end the EU’s decades-long dependence on the country’s oil and gas once and for all.
Stoltenberg wouldn’t know if you were up him.