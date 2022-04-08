The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Neocons & EU push to prolong conflict to achieve Putin regime change goal
The Duran: Episode 1255
Ukraine Foreign Minister Demands More “Weapons, Weapons, Weapons” In NATO Meeting
“Weapons, weapons, weapons” is what Ukraine’s government is still demanding of NATO countries, even after the Biden-approved $800 million package last month. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba issued the plea after meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, stating on Twitter that the “three most important things” for Ukrainians are “weapons, weapons, weapons.”
I am of the opinion that Russia did not go in hard enough from the start, giving time for the west to make the most of it’s more potent propaganda machine, I have every respect for President Putin, and I hope that he is getting the message, to bring this military conflict to a quick end.
Venezuela should consider that the country could be invaded once it’s oil production goes full steam to catch up on lost revenue. To escalate the war on Ukraine, NATO countries will need oil on tap. For a fist full of dollars Venezuela could well lose its oil fields. What’s to prevent the US from just taking over the oil fields with or without pretext for providing dedicated oil supply to NATO and oil fields geographically distant from attack.