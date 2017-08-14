Latest, News, Report Russia

KREMLIN: Putin discusses int’l agenda, schedule of contacts in phone call with Kazakh leader

Urgent issues on the international agenda and the schedule of upcoming contacts were brought up in the phone call.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed urgent issues on the international agenda and the schedule of upcoming contacts in a phone call, the Kremlin press service said in a statement Monday.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation. They discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including the schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels, as well as urgent issues on the international agenda,”

the statement said.

