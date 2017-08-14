BREAKING: Russia ready to support Iraq in strengthening, equipping army

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is ready to provide comprehensive support for Iraq in boosting its military potential and equipping its army with the latest military equipment, Russian ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov told Sputnik.

“We always said on all levels that we are ready to provide comprehensive support to our Iraqi friends in boosting the military potential of the Iraqi army and security agencies, equipping them with the latest military equipment,”

the ambassador said.

Moreover, earlier today, Maksim Maksimov made clear that Russia hopes to reach an agreement with Iraq shortly on new joint projects in the defense industry cooperation sector: