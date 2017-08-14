South Korean President: “NO MORE WAR ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA”

A strongly worded statement that will ideally not be lost on South Korea's American friends.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has issued a strong statement which sends a clear message to his putative ally, the United States that South Korea wants to avoid re-starting the Korean War at any cost.

Speaking in the South Korean capital of Seoul, President Moon stated,

“There must be no more war on the Korean Peninsula. Whatever ups and downs we face, the North Korean nuclear situation must be resolved peacefully. I am certain the United States will respond to the current situation calmly and responsibly in a stance that is equal to ours”.

This is the strongest statement yet from President Moon which indicates that he remains committed to the policy of de-escalation on which he campaigned in his election in May of 2017.