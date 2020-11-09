in Latest, Video

Kremlin insists Putin does NOT have Parkinson’s, but BIG changes in Russia may be coming

Kremlin insists Putin does NOT have Parkinson's, but BIG changes in Russia may be coming.

The Duran: Episode 728

Does Putin have Parkinson's? Western media goes into frenzy over claims from notorious Russian conspiracy theorist

Does Putin have Parkinson’s? Western media goes into frenzy over claims from notorious Russian conspiracy theorist

Vladimir Putin is poised to step back from the Russian presidency after being diagnosed with a neurological condition. That’s according to a Moscow commentator who once claimed membership of a shadowy, secret intelligence group. The explosive suggestion, made by political scientist Valery Solovey, was covered widely in US and UK news on Friday.

