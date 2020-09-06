Kimberley Klacik walks real Baltimore

No Title
Democrats don’t want you to see this.They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities.That’s why I’m running for CongressBecause All Black Lives MatterBaltimore MattersAnd black people don’t have to vote DemocratHelp us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG
Kimberley exposes what life is like in Democrat run cities and what really matters to the black people living there. A republican running for congress Kimberley demonstrates true care for lives of the citizens of Baltimore.
