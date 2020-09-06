Sometimes it does not take long to debunk fake news. This was such a case, but the fact remains: the White House had to move to counter this story. While they were adept at doing so, and while the NAMED sources, particularly John Bolton, a man not exactly well-disposed towards President Trump, took apart The Atlantic’s fake narrative easily, the fact remains that for those who prefer to believe that Donald Trump is a foul and horrible man, they will not let go of The Atlantic’s claims and will insist they are true.

Oddly enough, The Atlantic itself published a piece showing this. Entitled “The Grim Conclusions of the Largest-Ever Study of Fake News”, the subtitle claim scores the point:

Falsehoods almost always beat out the truth on Twitter, penetrating further, faster, and deeper into the social network than accurate information.

The magazine put this to the test with their fake news story about President Trump speaking most disrespectfully about American soldiers laid to rest in WWII cemeteries in France and Normandy.

“My mind is made up; do not try and confuse me with the facts.”

This is very sad when silly season slander ramps up like this, and 2020 promises to be the craziest we have seen in modern history, and possibly, in all of American election history.

Buckle up.

