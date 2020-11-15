Keet Lewis with EveryLegalVote.com on Lou Dobbs

The EveryLegalVote.com website states:

Millions of honest Americans voted in 2020’s elections. But their voice is in danger of being denied by criminals committing election fraud. Just as troubling, this anti-democratic crisis is being ignored by mainstream and social media. As a result, the American people are losing faith in our election system – and our future. This is wrong but, together, we can make it stop!

EveryLegalVote.com has just been launched to help secure free, fair, and honest elections. It empowers us to expose, investigate, and eliminate election fraud. And it provides heat maps, news stories, videos, and testimonials so we can fight fraud like never before. Please join us! Click the Take Action Now button to help make every legal vote count.

