Kamala speaks with Netanyahu as tensions with Iran grow

The Duran: Episode 908

The Takeaway: Iran looms over Israel’s March 23 elections

1. Politics plays a role in Israel’s response to cargo ship attack Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding off, for now, on retaliation for the Feb. 26 attack on an Israeli cargo ship, which Israel has blamed on Iran (Tehran has denied responsibility).

Sally Snyder
March 9, 2021

As shown in this article, a joint Senate Resolution is making an attempt to remove the presidential power to wage war:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/03/will-congress-repeal-forever-war-in.html

This the second recent moves by Congress to reduce the president’s ability to continue to forever war in the Middle East.

